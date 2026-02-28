EC Trims WB Voters' List To 7.04 Crore, Axes 63.66 Lakh Names In SIR

KOLKATA: The Election Commission (EC) has reduced West Bengal’s electorate to 7,04,59,284 from 7,66,37,529 after deleting 63,66,952 names in the first two phases of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted over the past four months.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) West Bengal Manoj Agarwal announced the figures on Saturday following publication of the revised electoral roll. The SIR began on October 28. By December 16, the number of voters had declined to 7,08,16,630 in the draft roll after deletion of 58,20,899 names on grounds such as death, shifting and absence.

Agarwal said, “Now the total number of voters stands at 7,04,59,284 post deletion of 5,46,053 names through Form 7 and additions of 1,82,036 names through Form 6 and 6A and 6671 names through Form 8 this time. Another 60,06,675 names are 'under adjudication' for logical discrepancies.”

He added that the geographical concentration of the deleted names would be examined later. On queries regarding alleged inclusion of illegal immigrants, he said, “This is not related to our work. You can check it out with the FRRO and MHA.”

Referring to the final list, Agarwal said the number of voters could change after disposal of the 60,06,675 cases under adjudication. “So far, the names were deleted following all procedures. Since the process was tedious, errors can happen. If any name was deleted intentionally, strong action will be taken,” he said.

He added that those whose names were deleted could apply for enrolment within 15 days. “We are trying to sort out the logical discrepancy cases soon. 501 judicial officers have been engaged in it. Earlier an uncertainty cropped up because some people moved the Supreme Court and the orders started coming. We never thought judicial intervention would happen but we complied with the orders,” he said.

The CEO said the male-female ratio in the revised roll remains 956, the same as in the draft. The list includes 3,60,22,642 male voters and 3,44,35,260 female voters. The number of third gender voters stands at 1,402, compared with 1,777 in the pre-SIR list.

Agarwal also said 240 companies of central forces would be deployed in the state from Sunday for area domination and related duties. “The EC is on the Lakshman Rekha now. It will be in charge once the polls are announced. Till then the state government will maintain the job of law and order with the help of central forces,” he said.