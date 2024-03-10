EC Resigns Days Before LS Poll is Announced







Arun Goel’s appointment had been contentious, as the Supreme Court criticised the government for hastily appointing him as an EC shortly after his voluntary retirement from the 1985 batch of the Punjab cadre. In response, the SC established new guidelines for EC appointments, which the government bypassed with a new law. Currently, the ECI only has Rajiv Kumar serving as the Chief Election Commissioner. A search committee, led by the PM, recently convened to finalise the appointment of the second EC. The announcement of the new ECs is expected soon.