EC orders: Six police officers transferred in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: City police commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy issued orders transferring six officers following instructions of the Election Commission. Ch. Parasuram, S. Raghavendra, Khaleel Pasha and M. Rama Krishna have been transferred to the Special Branch, B. Anuradha to the command control centre and G. Nagaraju has been transferred to the IT cell. Another 54 officers, working have been asked to report to their parent unit Multi Zone-II.