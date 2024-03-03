Top
EC orders: Six police officers transferred in Hyderabad

3 March 2024 6:18 AM GMT
Rachakonda police commissioner G. Sudheer Babu along with the zonal DCPs, held a review meeting to discuss security arrangements for the India vs England five-day Test cricket match scheduled from January 25 till January 29 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal.
Another 54 officers, working have been asked to report to their parent unit Multi Zone-II. — Representational Image/DC

Hyderabad: City police commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy issued orders transferring six officers following instructions of the Election Commission. Ch. Parasuram, S. Raghavendra, Khaleel Pasha and M. Rama Krishna have been transferred to the Special Branch, B. Anuradha to the command control centre and G. Nagaraju has been transferred to the IT cell. Another 54 officers, working have been asked to report to their parent unit Multi Zone-II.

