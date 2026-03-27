EC Flying Squad Confiscates Rs.77 Cr Worth gold ornaments
The ECI flying squad, while conducting a vehicle check in Ashok Nagar, coming under the T Nagar Assembly constituency on the night of March 26, found about 381 kg of gold and silver jewellery being transported in a vehicle
Chennai: The Election Commission's flying squad has confiscated gold and silver jewellery valued at Rs 77.29 crore during a vehicle check in the city, police said on Friday.
The ECI flying squad, while conducting a vehicle check in Ashok Nagar, coming under the T Nagar Assembly constituency on the night of March 26, found about 381 kg of gold and silver jewellery being transported in a vehicle.
( Source : PTI )
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