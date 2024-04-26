EC Censures Telangana Minister Surekha for Claiming BRS''s Rama Rao ''Blackmailed'' Film Heroines

Hyderabad: The Election Commission on Friday pulled up ,inister Konda Surekha for accusing BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao of blackmailing film actresses by indulging in phone tapping, among other means.

Observing that the minister's comments were in violation of the model code of conduct in place for the Lok Sabha elections, the EC acted on a formal complaint from BRS leader Sravan Dasoju, and directed Surekha to observe restraint.

“… the commission, without any prejudice to any order/notice issued or to be issued in the matter relating to MCC violations to Konda Surekha, hereby strongly censures for the above said misconduct,” the poll panel said. “The commission also strictly warns her to remain careful in her public utterances during the currency of model code of conduct,”

Surekha made the caustic remarks against Rama Rao on April 1 at a press conference in Warangal.

The alleged phone tapping of Opposition leaders and destroying of certain computer systems and official data during the previous BRS government led to the arrest of some police officials by the Congress government. The case that rocked the state is currently under investigation.