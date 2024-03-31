Eatery Brawl Over Haleem Payment Causes Traffic Chaos

Hyderabad: A brawl between a customer and the management of an eatery at Musheerabad over payment for haleem led to a traffic jam late on Friday night. The 4-Chilli's Kitchen management said the customer was leaving without paying for his haleem.

Sources said the manager rushed from the counter and stopped the customer on the road. When he refused to pay, the manager attacked him. The customer’s friends who were standing nearby retaliated, police said. The eatery staff joined in and it developed into a clash.

This went on for about 15 minutes during traffic was jammed on the road. Police registered a case on both the parties and are going through the CCTV camera footage to identify the attackers.