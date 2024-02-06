Earthquake tremors recorded in Telangana

Hyderabad: An earthquake of 2.5 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded in Vikarabad district on Monday, according to the National Centre Seismology (NCS).

The NCS said that tremors were felt at 13:34 IST and the depth of the quake was recorded at 5 km.

Earthquakes of magnitude less than 4 are considered minor and with yesterday's quake being of 2.5 magnitude, it went unnoticed.

According to the NCS, yesterday earthquakes were recorded in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar, apart from Telangana.

Except for the one witnessed in the Andaman and Nicobar islands, all the other earthquakes were minor.

In Andaman and Nicobar islands, the magnitude of the quake was recorded as 4.4 and it occurred at 4:13 IST, with a depth of 67 km.