EAPCET 2024–25 starting today in centres across AP

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Council of Higher Education (APCHE) chairman Professor K Hemachandra Reddy announced commencement of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) for the academic year 2024-25 across the state on Thursday.



For BiPC students, exams will be conducted on May 16 and 17 in four sessions. For MPC students, the exams will be from May 18 to May 23 in nine sessions. In the first session, exams will be from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The second session exams will be from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Addressing media here on Wednesday, Professor Hemachandra Reddy said EAPCET will be conducted at 142 examination centres and 49 regional centres throughout Andhra Pradesh. The common entrance test will also be conducted at two examination centres in Hyderabad.

The APCHE chairman said a record number of 3,61,640 candidates have applied for the AP EAPCET of which 1,80,104 are girls and 1,81,536 boys. Compared to the previous year, 22,901 additional candidates have applied for the exam.

The common entrance test had earlier been scheduled on May 13. However, due to general elections in AP and Telangana, it had been postponed to May 16.

Prof. Hemachandra Reddy made it clear that they will not allow candidates for the exam even if the applicant is one minute late. He advised candidates to reach their respective examination centres before an hour.

APSRTC authorities are making necessary arrangements to ensure that buses are available for candidates to reach their exam centres in time.

Candidates will not be allowed to take mobile phones, Bluetooth, calculators or other electronic goods into the examination hall.

The APCHE chairman has advised candidates to download their hall tickets from the website. In case the candidates have any doubts, they can contact helpline numbers 08842359599 and 09942342499.

JNTUK vice chancellor Prof. G.V.R. Prasad Raju, APCHE vice chairman K. Rama Mohan Rao, vice chairperson P. Uma Maheswari Devi, secretary Y. Nazeer Ahmed, special officer M. Sudhir Reddy, assistant special officer G. Madhjavi and academic officer S. Chandramohan Reddy were present.