EAM: 17 Indian workers in Laos Rescued

New Delhi: Seventeen Indian workers, who were lured into unsafe and illegal work in Laos, are being repatriated back to India, said external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday. He praised the efforts of the Indian embassy in Laos for successfully facilitating their return.

"Modi ki Guarantee works for all at home and abroad. 17 Indian workers, lured into unsafe and illegal work in Laos, are on their way back home. Well done, @IndianEmbLaos. Thank Lao authorities for their support for the safe repatriation," tweeted the external affairs minister.

The announcement follows a cautionary advisory issued by the MEA on Thursday, warning Indians against falling prey to human traffickers offering fraudulent job opportunities in Cambodia. The advisory urged individuals seeking employment in Cambodia to thoroughly verify the background of potential employers to avoid exploitation.

Instances have been reported where Indian nationals were deceived by promises of high-paying jobs in Thailand or Laos, particularly in roles like 'Digital Sales and Marketing Executives' or 'Customer Support Service,' involving call-center scams and cryptocurrency frauds in Laos' Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone.

The Indian Embassy in Laos, in coordination with Lao authorities, rescued two Indian youths who had fallen victim to a fake job offer. The embassy urged Indian nationals to exercise caution and referred them to the advisory available on its website.

The advisory highlighted that Visa on Arrival in Thailand or Laos does not permit employment, and Indian nationals are not issued work permits by Lao authorities under such visas. Many Indians have been rescued from precarious situations involving human trafficking and forced labor under harsh conditions, the embassy noted.