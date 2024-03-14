Top
Home » News

Dy CM inaugurates Rs 1.24 crore development projects in Kotapadu mandal

News
DC Correspondent
14 March 2024 8:48 AM GMT
Muthyalanaidu highlighted that the YSRC government, since coming to power, has focused on ensuring basic amenities reach the people. He underscored that welfare schemes are effectively reaching all deserving beneficiaries, and development works are now underway
Dy CM inaugurates Rs 1.24 crore development projects in Kotapadu mandal
x
The Deputy CM inaugurated a newly constructed social building in Yadlavanipalem village, under Varada gram panchayat. The building also includes a guard wall and a commemorative plaque. — Facebook

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Budi Muthyalanaidu inaugurated several development projects worth Rs 1.24 crore in Kotapadu mandal on Wednesday.

Muthyalanaidu highlighted that the YSRC government, since coming to power, has focused on ensuring basic amenities reach the people. He underscored that welfare schemes are effectively reaching all deserving beneficiaries, and development works are now underway.

The Deputy CM inaugurated a newly constructed social building in Yadlavanipalem village, under Varada gram panchayat. The building also includes a guard wall and a commemorative plaque.

He also launched a 650-metre CC road project connecting RY Agraharam to Yadlavanipalem. This project is funded by the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) programme with an allocation of Rs 1.12 crore under the AIIB (Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank).

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
budi muthyalanaidu 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X