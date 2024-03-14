Dy CM inaugurates Rs 1.24 crore development projects in Kotapadu mandal

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Budi Muthyalanaidu inaugurated several development projects worth Rs 1.24 crore in Kotapadu mandal on Wednesday.

Muthyalanaidu highlighted that the YSRC government, since coming to power, has focused on ensuring basic amenities reach the people. He underscored that welfare schemes are effectively reaching all deserving beneficiaries, and development works are now underway.

The Deputy CM inaugurated a newly constructed social building in Yadlavanipalem village, under Varada gram panchayat. The building also includes a guard wall and a commemorative plaque.

He also launched a 650-metre CC road project connecting RY Agraharam to Yadlavanipalem. This project is funded by the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) programme with an allocation of Rs 1.12 crore under the AIIB (Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank).