Drying crops: KCR to tour 3 districts on March 31

HYDERABAD: BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will tour Nalgonda, Suryapet and Jangaon districts on March 31 for a first-hand assessment of losses suffered by farmers on account of drought like conditions and whose crops have dried.

According to a press release from the BRS, Rao’s visit will also focus on areas where irrigation water did not reach, resulting in drying up of crops. The BRS has already undertaken an enumeration of its own of crop damages due to the drought like conditions, and from recent spells of heavy rains and hailstorms.