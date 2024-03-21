Drug Bust at Railway Station; 10 kg Ganja Seized

Hyderabad: A TS excise team along with the Serilingampally special operation team arrested one V. Vivek alias Vikram, 27, with 10 kg ganja at the Lingampally railway station on Wednesday night. Two associates of Vivek, Rahul and Madhu, managed to flee after spotting the police team, police sources disclosed.

Police said Vivek, a resident of Malkajgiri, confessed that he had procured ganja from Odisha and packed them in sachets meant to sell the narcotic to software employees in Gachibowli and surrounding areas. Police are trying to identify the consumers who have been purchasing ganja from Vikek.

Vivek was booked under the NDPS Act and handed over go the Ramachandrapuram police.