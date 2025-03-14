Drought conditions plague Adilabad villages

Sathnala (Adilabad): A drought-like situation is severely affecting rural communities in the erstwhile Adilabad district, where residents are struggling with acute drinking water shortages for both people and cattle. With water bodies drying up and irrigation water tables depleting despite normal seasonal rainfall, farmers are now planning to move their cattle in herds to the Sathnala project in search of water.

Soaring temperatures, which have already reached 40ºC in some parts of the district, are expected to worsen the situation in the coming days. Many farmers, reliant on agricultural motors, are forced to use sprinklers to water their standing maize and jowar crops.

In tribal areas, the crisis is compounded by irregular supplies under the Mission Bhagiratha initiative, leaving both tribals and non-tribals to trek long distances in bullock carts carrying water in plastic drums. Numerous tanks and rivulets, once reliable sources for cattle, now hold only muddy water, leaving the animals thirsty despite repeated visits.

Kumra Shyamsunder from Jamini village in Sathnala mandal described the hardships he faces in providing water for his cows, noting that the local water source near Mamidiguda has completely dried up. Villagers, he said, are now planning periodic trips with their cattle herds to the Sathnala project for much-needed water, lamenting that while humans might find water almost anywhere, it remains a scarce commodity for livestock.

In Dathaguda, Pendore Jangubai reported that the entire village relies on a single borewell, which yields only four buckets of water at a time, forcing residents to wait for hours between collections. Meanwhile, Marsakola Krishna added that although flushing the existing borewell might boost its capacity, water under Mission Bhagiratha currently trickles in only once every three days.

Local farmers like Gedam Nagesh from Jainad, expressed urgency for water release from the Sathnala project to irrigate their jowar crops, which require multiple spells of watering to yield a good harvest. "Jowar needs a total of 7-8 spells of water, and even two spells could make a significant difference," he explained.

Amid the crisis, even fishermen in Mediguda noted a silver lining: lower water levels have made it easier to catch fish in the drying tanks and projects.