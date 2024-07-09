Drone Magnetic Survey demonstrated for geophysics students at OU

Hyderabad: A demonstration on drone magnetic survey technique was conducted for the students of geophysics at Osmania University, on Tuesday, to make them aware of advanced method used in the geophysical exploration. Steiger Geoscience & Engineering Pvt. Ltd., a renowned company in the field of geo-exploration, had conducted the live demonstration on the OU campus. The company has a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the OU for showcasing latest exploration instruments to the students.

Sri Karunakar, the CEO of Steiger Geoscience & Engineering Pvt. Ltd., was leading the practical session along with his team of experts. The purpose of showcasing the techniques in drone magnetic surveying was to provide hands-on experience and in-depth understanding for the students of geophysics, earth sciences and professionals engaged in the exploration sector. The session was organised in front of the department of geophysics and under the supervision of Prof. B. Veeraiah, HoD and principal of UCS, Osmania University.



