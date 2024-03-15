Top
Drone flight prohibited near RGIA, Kanha Shanti Vanam and Hakimpet Air Force Station

DC Correspondent
15 March 2024 7:19 AM GMT
Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty said there was a chance of terrorist and anti-social elements organising attacks through paragliders, remote controlled drones and remote controlled micro light aircraft. — By Arrangement

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty issued orders against flying drones or any other aviation device within a five-km radius of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Chegur’s Kanha Shanti Vanam, Hakimpet Air Force Station and other important landmarks. He said there was a chance of terrorist and anti-social elements organising attacks through paragliders, remote controlled drones and remote controlled micro light aircraft.

