Drone flight prohibited near RGIA, Kanha Shanti Vanam and Hakimpet Air Force Station

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty issued orders against flying drones or any other aviation device within a five-km radius of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Chegur’s Kanha Shanti Vanam, Hakimpet Air Force Station and other important landmarks. He said there was a chance of terrorist and anti-social elements organising attacks through paragliders, remote controlled drones and remote controlled micro light aircraft.