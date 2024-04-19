Don’t scare us with jail Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tells Rahul Gandhi

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday unleashed a no-holds-barred attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reminding him that he should not behave in a manner that justified the name given to him by his adversaries in the past.

The chief minister was indirectly referring to the name "Pappu" which was used extensively by the BJP and Sangh Parivar outfits to mock Rahul. Pinarayi's sharp reaction in Kozhikode on Friday came in the wake of the criticism unleashed by Rahul Gandhi against the chief minister the other day. “The Kerala chief minister has neither been questioned nor investigated by the ED when two chief ministers are in jail. I leave it to the people of Kerala to ponder as to why Pinarayi Vijayan is getting such preferential treatment from Narendra Modi,” he said while addressing election meetings in the state the other day.

Taken aback by Rahul’s accusations, the chief minister told the Congress leader not to scare him with jail and investigation. “Your grandmother (Indira Gandhi) who was all-powerful at one time, put us in jail for one and a half years (Emergency period). He accused Rahul of having a Sangh Parivar mindset which according to him was evident from his silence on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"Don't scare us with jail and investigating agencies. Your followers say you have changed, but others say there is no change. You should brood what others are saying,” he said.

Pinarayi said the only issue Rahul Gandhi avoided during his yatras was the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). “Even when you came to Wayand to file your nomination papers you didn't utter a word on the CAA. What is the reluctance to speak about CAA ? This is the only criticism we raised against you," the chief minister said.

The chief minister accused Rahul Gandhi of remaining silent on the abrogation of the status of Jammu and Kashmir. What do you have to say about the scores of Congress leaders who secretly congratulated the Centre’s decision on the abrogation of 370? Were the 18 MPs elected from Kerala seen anywhere? Hence there is no point speaking now. The big question is what did you do in the last five years, the chief minister asked.

Pinarayi said when the central government tried to make the UAPA more draconian, Rahul and his party stood by the BJP. Did you ever raise your voice when Kerala was denied what it rightfully deserved? The Congress in Kerala was invited for a joint protest against the Centre's neglect. But you sided with the Centre. Aren't you responsible for this stand? the chief minister asked.

With just seven days left for the crucial Lok Sabha polls, the top leaders of the Congress and CPM have scaled up their attack, accusing each other of being soft on BJP-RSS.