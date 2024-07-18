Don’t claim fake deductions: Telugu states tax officials

Hyderabad: The income tax department of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, along with the Office of the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax-4, Hyderabad, conducted an awareness programme for defence personnel and others on income-tax rules.

This interactive event took place at the premises of the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering, Secunderabad. The aim was to curb tax evasion caused by fraudulent claims of deductions or exemptions, which lead to excessive refund claims by taxpayers.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumitha Paramata, additional commissioner of income-tax, Range-5, Hyderabad, advised employees to provide accurate particulars of income and claim genuine exemptions and deductions while filing their returns to avoid unwarranted scrutiny notices from the department. She also warned that fraudulent practices, such as claiming bogus refunds, would result in penalties and prosecution.

P. Nirmala Devi, income-tax officer, Ward-5(1), Hyderabad, made a presentation on the do’s and don’ts of filing income-tax returns and the consequences of false claims.

Additionally, it was emphasised that the department had facilitated updated filing of returns using the ITR-U form to rectify previously filed returns if needed. During the Q&A session, drawing and disbursing officers sought clarification on tax-related and return filing matters, which were addressed by departmental officers.