DMK invites ideas, suggestions, recommendations

Chennai: The DMK, whose election coordination committee has been regularly holding meetings at Anna Arivalayam to take stock of the ground realities in the various Lok Sabha constituencies, has also called for people’s opinions, suggestions and recommendations for incorporation in its manifesto for the elections that will be released after February 25.

Members of the public have been asked to send in their views through letters or e-mail, convey their thoughts over telephone, post them on social media and meet the manifesto committee members at the town hall meetings that they would be organizing all over the State to hear peoples’ views.

The demands and recommendations of the people were important in framing the manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, which would primarily aim at retrieving the State’s rights and ensuring that party president M K Stalin’s voice was heard at the national level.

The manifesto committee expects the people to take part in the manifesto formulation process. Those wanting to write in can do so by sending letters to the manifesto committee at Anna Arivalayam, 367/369 Anna Salai, Teynampet, Chennai -600018 or use the mail id dmkmanifesto2024@dmk.in.

A dedicated hotline to receive calls from people has also been set and the views can be expressed by calling in 08069556900, a communique from the DMK said. For social media users #DMKManifesto2024 is the hashtag on X and –DMK Manifesto 2024 is the Facebook Page name, while the WhatsApp number is 904329941.

Since the manifesto committee wants the exercise to be a transparent and credible process, it has called for public opinion on the needs and expectations of the people of the State.

Meanwhile the election coordination committee held meetings with functionaries from North Chennai and South Chennai Lok Sabha constituencies with several party leaders taking part in it. The committee was apprised of the ground situation, coordination of functionaries and preparatory work for the polls like the functioning of the booth agents, State Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said in his message on X.