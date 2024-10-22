District launches "Swaccha Sundara Parvatipuram" beautification initiative

Visakhapatnam: Parvathipuram Manyam district administration has unveiled an ambitious project to transform Parvatipuram into "Swaccha Sundara Parvatipuram" (Clean and Beautiful Parvatipuram), focusing on beautification and improved sanitation across the town.

District Collector A Shyam Prasad conducted a meeting with District Educational Officer Gara Pagadalamma, District Women and Child Welfare Officer MN Rani, and local drawing and craft teachers to outline the project's vision.

The beautification drive has already commenced at the collectorate, where artistic installations now adorn the walls. The project will identify and transform areas currently plagued by poor sanitation into functional, attractive public spaces. Local artists and craft teachers will be enlisted to create themed murals addressing social issues and celebrating the region's rich cultural heritage.

In a sustainable approach, the Collector has encouraged the use of local and recycled materials, including waste plastic, used tires, and bamboo, for the artistic installations. Plans are also underway for the construction of a new entrance arch to the town, symbolizing its transformation.

The initiative extends to Anganwadi centers across the district, where beautification efforts aim to create more inviting spaces for children. "This enhancement of Anganwadi centers serves a dual purpose - increasing attendance while ensuring children receive both nutritious meals and early education, ultimately fostering greater interest in schooling," he explained .