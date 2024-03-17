Bhubaneswar: Apparently struck by superstition, a woman allegedly “stole” the body of her daughter from the mortuary of a hospital and went home with hope that she would regain her life after 21 days.

The incident was reported from Rourkela on Sunday.

According to the hospital authorities, the woman broke open the lock of the mortuary and took away the body of her daughter who died of snakebite.

According to sources, the five-year-old girl died after being bitten by a snake on Saturday. Doctors declared her dead upon arrival in the hospital and the body was kept in the morgue. However, believing that her child would come back to life, the woman and her family members did the unimaginable on Saturday night.

They broke open the morgue and fled with the body.

“The girl’s mother is unable to believe that her daughter has died. She believes that her little daughter will come back to life after 21 days. We understand it was mother’s love, but it is against the law. So, we have informed the police about the incident,” informed a medical staff.

The family members still believe that they would bring their daughter to life after performing puja and black magic after 21 days.

Till the last report came in, the local police was trying to convince the mother of the dead girl to give back the body.