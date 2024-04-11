Disqualification Petition Against Danam: Kaushik Reddy Approaches HC

Hyderabad: BRS leader Padi Kaushik Reddy filed a writ petition before the Telangana High Court seeking a direction to the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly to take a decision on the disqualification petition filed by him against Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, on the grounds that he had defected after winning the seat on BRS ticket in the last Assembly elections.

He said that he was approaching the High Court as he was aggrieved by the fact that the Assembly Speaker had not even issued notices to Nagender till date. He submitted that as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court, an Assembly speaker must take a decision on disqualification petitions within four weeks. But, in the instant case, the Speaker has not done so even though he (Kaushik Reddy) had submitted his petition on March 18.

Reddy contended that the Speaker’s silence amounts to abdication of Constitutional duty.