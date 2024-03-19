Dharmapuri Seeks Quashing of Cases Against Him for Anti KCR Remarks

Hyderabad: BJP MP Dharmapuri Aravind approached the Telangana High Court seeking to quash the proceedings against him that are pending before the criminal courts at Hyderabad for alleged provocative comments against the then Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in 2022.

Abids police registered the case against Aravind after receiving a complaint that he had made provocative comments that the people would cut Rao’s neck and break his bones. Based on a complaint by Vadyarapu Ravi Kumar, co-convenor of TRS legal cell, the police has registered the case against Aravind on charges of inciting a class or community of persons to commit a crime that could destroy public peace.

Based on the charge sheet, the trial court at Hyderabad is conducting criminal proceedings.