Dharmana not interested in contesting 2024 polls

Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao has made sensational comments even as the elections are drawing near.

Speaking to mediapersons, the minister said that he had no intention to contest the elections this time. “I had been an MLA for 25 years and informed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy that I would like to take rest now. I am vexed of politics. Jagan is requesting me to contest the elections for the sake of YSRC. I told him I would look into the party affairs but he is not agreeing to it.”

Dharmana said that the CM had not given any clarity about him contesting the elections.

Further, he said that he would take part in the elections, if the people wanted. “I had become a minister at the age of 33 years itself. I will deliver what people want. If they do not want me to be in the elections, I will not contest,” he said.