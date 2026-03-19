Devotees Mark Chaitra Navratri with Prayers Across India

New Delhi: Devotees on Thursday gathered in large numbers at prominent shrines, including the Jhandewalan and Chhatarpur temples in Delhi and Mumba Devi in Mumbai, to offer prayers on the first day of Chaitra Navratri.

The air resonated with the sound of bells and hymns as the Aarti performed marked the commencement of the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, while talking to reporters, said, “I wish everyone a Happy Chaitra Navaratri. May the Goddess bring prosperity in everyone's life and may Her blessings stay on our country...”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar and Chaitra Navratri.

He described Chaitra Navratri as a festival dedicated to the worship of Shakti and said it marks a great tradition of Indian culture.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, Dhami said that the festival highlights the importance and strength of women in society, and that the ritual of Kanya Pujan performed during this period represents the significance of women's empowerment.

The Chief Minister further said that Chaitra Navratri holds special significance in ancient scriptures and is considered a foundation for self-purification and virtuous living.

“Worshipping Goddess Durga during this time helps eliminate negative energy and promotes positive energy,” he said.

On the other hand, the district administration imposed a complete ban on the sale and purchase of meat, fish, and eggs across the Maihar Nagar Palika area during the upcoming Chaitra Navratri festival, citing its religious significance.

Maihar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Divya Patel said that the restriction would be in place from March 19 to March 27, during which non-vegetarian items would be prohibited for sale across the municipal area.

“Maihar is a religious city; therefore, in view of the Chaitra Navratri fair, a complete ban has been imposed on the sale of meat, fish, and eggs from March 19 to March 27. If anyone is found violating the order, legal action will be taken against them,” SDM Patel told ANI.

Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the Hindu new year and is one of the most significant festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga. Over nine days, devotees worship the nine forms of the goddess, observe fasts, and perform rituals seeking blessings for prosperity and well-being.

The festival concludes with Ram Navami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Ram. Temples witness heavy footfall, and special prayers, jagrans, and cultural programmes are organised across the nation.