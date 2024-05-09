Desilting of Nalas Remains a GHMC Bane

Hyderabad: As a part of monsoon preparedness, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is found lagging in the most important aspect— desilting of nalas, which to an great extent impacts urban flooding.

According to the corporation data, this year, armed with Rs 56.38 crore, desilting of 952.71 km of nalas was proposed to be undertaken and the quantity to be desilted was 3,85,090.82 cubic metres with quantity to be carted out being 2,42,980 cubic metres.

However, by April 25, the length of nala desilted was 460.05 km and the quantity desilted was 2,09,508.28 cubic metres, which is 54. 4 per cent of the proposed work.

The biggest lag was reported from Charminar and Kukatpally, where nearly 60 per cent of the work was incomplete. Khairatabad had completed about two-thirds of the work.

While the desilting works are moving at a snail's pace, the GHMC has started identifying dilapidated structures and excavated cellars. It has also started fencing nalas to avoid untoward incidents during monsoon. Incidentally, the monsoon measures are moving at a faster pace vis-à-vis desilting works.

The civic body has decided to put a ban on cellar excavation during the entire monsoon season.

“We will also identify sloppy terrains, construction sites with excavated cellars, rock-cutting sites and places where there are risks of landslides,” said a GHMC official.