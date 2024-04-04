Demand for Ramadan staple ‘dates’ remains high as ever

Hyderabad: The Ramzan season brings in a variety of ‘dates’ into the city markets, including exotic ones that are specifically imported from Saudi Arabia, Iran and Egypt, among others. Muslims end the day’s fasting during Ramadan with a bite of dates, which are as synonymous with the holy month as is haleem, and have proven nutritional value and medicinal properties. They provide instant energy after a daylong fasting.

Many dry fruit outlets, including in the Old City, make brisk business. Dates, the Ramadan staple, come in different prices based on the variety with the popular ones being Ajwa, Medjool, Deglet Nour, Berhi, Haliwi and Khadrewi.

Naushad Raza from Noor Khan Bazar says, “We usually prefer dates from Iran. When we invite guests for iftar and serve them these dates, they are keen to know the country of origin as they are so very tasty.”

Md. Riyaz Khan, a wholesale trader, said, “before the season starts, we see to it that all the good quality dates are imported from Iran and Dubai. The Kimiya dates from Iran are sold for ₹ 280 per kg, Amber from Saudi for ₹ 1300 per kg, and Medjool and Sukkari from Saudi Arabia for ₹ 1200 and ₹ 350 per kg, respectively.”