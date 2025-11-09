Delhi's Air Quality Slips into Severe Category

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital plunged into the 'severe' category on Sunday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 391 at 7 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Several parts of the city registered alarming pollution levels with AQI readings crossing the 400-mark. As per CPCB data, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 412, Alipur reported 415, and Bawana registered the highest level at 436. Chandni Chowk recorded an AQI of 409, while RK Puram and Patparganj logged 422 and 425, respectively. Sonia Vihar also recorded a 'severe' AQI of 415, indicating hazardous air conditions across the city.

Earlier on Saturday, air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category in the morning as Delhi's overall AQI reading stood at 355 as of 8 am.

On Friday, the air quality in the national capital dipped to the 'very poor' category, with Delhi's overall AQI standing at 312, according to CPCB. On Thursday, Delhi's overall AQI recorded at 8 am was 271, categorised as 'poor', according to CPCB data.

Several monitoring stations across the city consistently recorded 'very poor' air quality levels during the past week. Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 332, Alipur 316, Ashok Vihar 332, Bawana 366, Burari Crossing 345, Chandni Chowk 354, Dwarka Sector-8 310, ITO 337, Jahangirpuri 342, Mundka 335, Narela 335, Okhla Phase-II 307, Patparganj 314, Punjabi Bagh 343, RK Puram 321, Rohini 336, and Sonia Vihar 326 — all categorised as 'very poor' as of 8 am, according to CPCB's live air quality index.

Since Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has been reeling under the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories in several areas, even as Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in effect.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has already announced the doubling of parking fees across the national capital after GRAP Stage II was invoked due to deteriorating air quality.

According to CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51–100 'satisfactory', 101–200 'moderate', 201–300 'poor', 301–400 'very poor', and 401–500 'severe'.