Delhi: Yamuna Continues to Flow Above Danger Mark

New Delhi: The Yamuna River continues to flow above the danger mark on Saturday morning. The river is continuously flowing above the danger level mark of 205.33m following incessant rainfall.

The warning mark of the Yamuna for the city is 204.5 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. Evacuation of people starts at 206 metres.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma visited the Civil Lines area of Delhi for inspection and said that there was not even a drop of water in the whole area, adding that it was not right to portray the entire condition as if the national capital had submerged in the Yamuna River.

Verma said unnecessary panic is being created among citizens amid the heavy rainfall in the national capital over the past few days.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Parvesh Verma said, "There is not a drop of water in the Civil Lines area. The service road adjoining the ring road is 8 to 10 feet below the road level, and rainwater is being pumped out. It is not right to say that Delhi is submerged in the Yamuna River."

The Minister further stated that he will also visit Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat to assess the situation there.

Earlier on Friday morning, drone visuals from Loha Pul showed the Yamuna River flowing above the danger level due to incessant rainfall.

Delhi's Monastery Market, Yamuna Bazaar, Vasudev Ghat and nearby residential areas were inundated amid a rise in the water levels of the Yamuna River. Machines were installed in the areas around Vasudev Ghat to pump out the floodwater.

Anticipating the possible flood situation, people residing in the low-lying areas were shifted to relief camps set up near Mayur Vihar Phase-1 as a preventive measure.

Due to heavy rain, the Yamuna water level had recorded an all-time high of 208.66 metres on Wednesday.