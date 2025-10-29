Delhi HC Refuses Urgent Hearing on Plea against Release of The Taj Story Movie

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to grant an urgent hearing on a PIL seeking stay on the release of movie 'The Taj Story', scheduled to hit the screens on Friday.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela denied the urgent hearing on the plea seeking stay and review of certification given to the Bollywood film. The bench said that the matter will be taken up for hearing when it is listed by the registry.

The petition has also sought a direction to the makers of Paresh Rawal-starrer film to "clearly display, in all promotions and in the credits, a prominent disclaimer stating that the film deals with a contested narrative and does not claim to be a definitive historical account". It further sought direction to all the state agencies to ensure that no communal incident arise from its release. The PIL alleged that the film was completely based on fabricated facts with a particular propaganda by casting/ production/direction/ writer for gaining political influences. The plea further alleged that the movie may create a communal disturbance among different communities in India which it claimed to be a grave violation of the public interest.



