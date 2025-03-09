Delhi Govt Rolls Out ₹2,500 Aid for Women

In keeping with its much-hyped poll promise, the BJP-led Delhi government on Saturday announced the rollout of the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana to provide a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to eligible needy women. The Delhi Cabinet approved an outlay of Rs 5,100 crores for implementing the scheme.

Addressing a party programme on International Women's Day at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital, BJP president J.P. Nadda announced the Delhi Cabinet’s nod to the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana and congratulated chief minister Rekha Gupta for the decision.

"The victory in the national capital would not have been possible without the support of women," said Mr Nadda, acknowledging their role in the saffron party’s spectacular victory in the Delhi Assembly polls after over two decades.

"The Cabinet meeting, attended by all the ministers on Saturday, approved our Sankalp Patra promise made in the run-up to the (Delhi) elections to provide Rs 2,500 each to poor women under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana. We have also made a budget provision of Rs 5,100 crores for it," the chief minister said.

Reacting to the announcement, Leader of the Opposition Atishi launched a scathing attack on the city government, accusing it of failing to deliver on its election promise of providing Rs 2,500 per month to women before International Women's Day.

Talking to media on the sidelines of the programme, Ms Gupta said a committee headed by her has been formed to oversee the implementation of the scheme, with ministers Ashish Sood, Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra being the other members of the panel.

The Delhi chief minister said that a portal for registration and the terms and conditions for the scheme will be launched soon. The work to register the applicants under the scheme will start immediately through a portal and after intensive deliberations on the terms and conditions of the beneficiaries, she said.

The chief minister also said the Delhi government will set up "one-stop centres" in all the districts to strengthen women's safety by providing them with assistance, including police help and legal counselling.

"The BJP, in its Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra for the Assembly polls held in February, had promised to provide Rs 2,500 per month under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana to women from poor families. The scheme has been approved today, for which I congratulate the sisters of Delhi… I would also like to assure them that all the work needed for their suraksha (security) and the promises related to their samridhi (prosperity) will be fulfilled soon,” Ms Gupta said.

Following the announcement, the Delhi government, in a statement, said the scheme will leverage advanced technology to ensure transparency, efficiency, and seamless disbursement of financial benefits. Aadhaar-based e-KYC will be used for the implementation of the project, which seeks to ensure “economic security, greater independence, and empowerment for women across the city.