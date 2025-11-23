Delhi Chokes as AQI Hits Very Poor Despite GRAP Measures

New Delhi: The national capital woke up to dense smog on Sunday morning as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 381 at 7 am, falling under the 'very poor' category despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV being in effect across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A layer of thick smog engulfed several areas, showing little to no improvement from Sunday morning's AQI of 359.

Bawana recorded the highest AQI level of 435 at 7 am, placing it in the 'severe' category. In contrast, NSIT Dwarka recorded the lowest AQI of 313, according to CPCB data.

A layer of toxic smog lingered over Anand Vihar, where the AQI stood at 429, categorised as 'very poor'.

Chandni Chowk recorded an AQI of 390, RK Puram 397, ITO 384, Punjabi Bagh 411, Patparganj 401, Pusa 360 and Dwarka Sector-8 386.

Visuals from India Gate and Kartavya Path showed the landmark areas blanketed in thick smog, with the AQI recorded at 388, also in the 'very poor' category.

According to AQI categorisation, 0–50 is 'good', 51–100 'satisfactory', 101–200 'moderate', 201–300 'poor', 301–400 'very poor' and 401–500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas revised the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the region, directing that measures meant for the 'severe' AQI category under Stage IV be implemented under Stage III.

As per the CAQM press release, with GRAP IV measures now folded into GRAP III, NCR state governments and the GNCTD will decide whether public, municipal and private offices should operate at 50 per cent capacity, with the remaining staff working from home.

The Central government is also considering permitting work-from-home arrangements for employees in central government offices.

Earlier on Friday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the pollution crisis in Delhi has escalated into a public health emergency due to manipulation of air quality data and failure to enforce restrictions aimed at controlling toxic air.

Bharadwaj accused the BJP-run Delhi government of fabricating AQI readings and allowing both government and private construction to continue despite GRAP-III bans. He claimed pollution levels of 500–700 were falsely reported as 300–400 to avoid triggering mandatory restrictions.