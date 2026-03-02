Delhi Airport Sees 87 Flight Cancellations Amid Middle East Crisis

New Delhi: As many as 87 international flights were cancelled at the Delhi airport on Monday as airline operations were disrupted for the third day due to the Middle East conflict. An official said that 37 departures and 50 arrivals have been cancelled at the Delhi airport.

Indian airlines cancelled 760 overseas flights in the last two days owing to the escalating Middle East conflict due to which many airspaces in the region are closed. The national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, is the country's largest airport and handles over 1,300 flight movements daily.

"Ongoing political developments in the Middle East are causing delays or schedule changes for some westbound international flights," DIAL said in a post on X on Monday.