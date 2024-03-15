Defying Civic Chief’s Orders, Construction Work Progressing on BRS Leader’s ‘Land’

Hyderabad: Despite GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose’s instructions to officials of the town planning wing to stop ongoing work at Survey No. 129/68 (paiki) at Vemireddy enclave, road no. 12, Banjara Hills, construction activity at one of the structures is underway.

The two cellar-five floor structure is located opposite a commercial establishment in Vemireddy enclave. The construction work was progressing in the presence of V. Narasimha Reddy, who contested the Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat on a BRS ticket.

The building permit has been issued in the name of Narasimha Reddy, who paid Rs 2,87,56,248 as building fee. The works are allegedly being carried out by former BRS legislator from Armoor A. Jeevan Reddy.

The instructions by the civic chief were given following a report in Deccan Chronicle about building permissions being obtained for a fictitious Survey No. 129/68 (paiki) whereas the constructions were on an encroached land in Sy No. 129/52 in Vemireddy enclave. Slab work was undertaken on Friday, although the six workers at the site did not use any heavy machinery.

Asked about defying orders of Rose, a town planning official said that they were awaiting written instructions and that the corporation had written to the concerned revenue divisional office (RDO) seeking clarification on the survey number.

“As of now we have not received written instructions,” said chief city planner Rajendra Prasad Naik. Another senior official from the corporation said that concrete action will be initiated once the revenue department replies.

“As the GHMC has already granted permission to raise the structure we do not have a document that allows us to stop work. Those raising the structure will object,” he said.