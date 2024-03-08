DCA raids in Suryapet district: Cough syrup bottles, habit-forming drugs seized

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration of Telangana, on Friday, conducted raids on the premises of a place at Mattampally village in Suryapet district, suspected of illegally stocking and selling habit-forming drugs to drug addicts at exorbitant prices.

On a tip off, the DCA, Nalgonda Zone, along with officials from the Excise Department, carried out raids to bust the illegal stocking and sale of habit-forming drugs. During the raids, officers detected that Ramavath Ravindra Naik, who runs a medical shop, New Durga Bhavani Medical Stores at Mattampally village, stocked habit-forming drugs at his house and was selling them illegally at exorbitant prices to drug addicts.

Ravindra Naik, who is the proprietor and registered pharmacist of the medical shop, illegally stocked 10 varieties of drugs at his residence, out of which two varieties of habit-forming drugs in huge quantities were found. Officers detected 80 bottles of Codeine-containing cough syrups and 150 tablets of Nitrazepam during the raid. Officers seized stocks worth Rs. 20,414 during the raid.

Ramavath Ravindra Naik procured habit-forming drugs from Venkata Sai Surgical Distributor, Kodad, and Sai Durga Pharma, Kodad. Raids were carried out at the two agencies by the DCA officers, and the supply of huge quantities of habit-forming drugs to Ramavath Ravindra Naik was detected.

In another incident, the DCA officials conducted raids on the premises of a dealer Gunda Maheshwara Murthy, operating under the firm ‘MS Medical Systems’, located at Surya Vamshi Apartment, Tarnaka. It was found to be operating without the necessary license or registration certification in an unauthorized manner.

During the raids, officers from the Drugs Control Administration, Secunderabad zone, detected substantial stocks of ‘nebulizers’ and ‘steam sterilizers’ at the premises of MS Medical Systems. Both nebulizers and steam sterilizers are classified as 'Medical Devices' according to the Medical Devices Rules of 2017.