DCA Conducts Raids, Seizes Overpriced Drugs

Hyderabad: State Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials conducted raids on various medical shops in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district and seized overpriced antifungal medicines that were being sold at a higher price than MRP in the market.

“The MRP indicated is significantly higher compared to the price fixed for the product by the central government, DG (DCA) V.B. Kamalasan Reddy said.

During the raids the DCA seized ‘ITRAHET-200 capsules’ (Itraconazole capsules BP 200 mg) manufactured by ‘Hetero Healthcare Ltd.’

Hetero Healthcare Ltd. overpriced the product and charged an excess of Rs 112.61 for 7 capsules, which constitutes a violation of drugs (prices control) order, 2013, Kamalasan said.

Under price control as per the drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 and the price of the product shall be in accordance with the ‘ceiling price’ fixed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Government of India, Kamalasan said.

Further investigation would be carried out and action would be taken as per the law against all the offenders. Overpricing of essential medicines is a violation under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, and stringent action shall be taken as per the law against violators, he explained.

“The public may report any complaints regarding illegal activities concerning medicines through the DCA, Telangana toll free number 1800-599-6969, which is operational from 10.30 am to 5 pm,” the DG stated