DC Report Makes Officials Visit Hilltop Village

Visakhapatnam: Following a report published in Deccan Chronicle on May 1, revenue inspector M. Laxmikant and revenue officer T. Kondababu of Anantagiri mandal walked five kilometres and visited the remote hilltop village of Kalyan Gummi.

The officials made detailed inquiries about the villagers’ demands and took stock of the situation.

Kalyan Gummi villagers have to leave their homes two days before the voting day. They take up an arduous journey of 70 kilometres across two districts, including walking through the hills, to reach their polling centre in Cherikibidda of Anantagiri mandal, where they finally exercise their franchise.

The villagers' journey to the polling centre is a testament of their determination to cast their vote.

The demand of Kalyan Gummi villagers is that the government connect their village with transport facilities.