Data Science Holds Key to Optimising Hyderabad's Public Transport

Hyderabad: Services of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and the use of public transport system by people can be better managed with the use of data science. This was the key takeaway of an awareness programme at the bus bhavan here on Thursday.

The programme was conducted by Sarath Katipalli, a data science and machine learning expert who did his Masters in the subject from the US and worked in major companies.

Speaking on the topic 'Usage of data science and machine learning in public transport system', Katipalli said commuters use public transport system to go to their destinations. According to the travel data, better transport services can be provided to commuters in real time by incorporating data science.

Explaining on how the organization can be taken to a higher level with the 4M concept of message, messenger, mechanics and machinery, he said passengers can experience better services if the corporation embraces changes in technology. Later he answered many questions asked by RTC officials.

“The public transport system can be strengthened by using data science. Data analysis will act as a medicine to enhance operational efficiency of TGSRTC while it can provide better transport services to people as per their preferences.”

The corporation handles an average 55 lakhs of passengers daily. After the introduction of Mahalakshmi scheme, a large number of women opt to travel by RTC buses.