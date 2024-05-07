Danam slams Kishan, vows to complete Amberpet flyver

Hyderabad: Danam Nagender, Congress candidate from Secunderabad, pledged to expedite the construction of the long-awaited Amberpet flyover if elected in the May 13 Lok Sabha polls. Nagender made this commitment during a roadshow held in Amberpet, attended by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Khairatabad DCC president, Amberpet Congress incharge C. Rohin Reddy, and former MP V. Hanumantha Rao.

Addressing the rally, Nagender criticised the previous BJP and BRS administrations for their failure to complete the Amberpet flyover despite several years of promise. He highlighted that despite the foundation stone being laid in 2018, the project remains incomplete even after five years, causing immense inconvenience to residents and motorists in the area.

Nagender pointed out to the urgent need for change, urging the voters of Amberpet to hold the BJP and BRS accountable for their shortcomings by electing the Congress in the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat. He criticised incumbent BJP leader G. Kishan Reddy for his lack of visible presence among the people and failure to secure sufficient funds from the BJP government at the Centre during the 2020 floods in the city.