Danam Nagender Leads Congress Campaign in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Danam Nagender, contesting on a Congress ticket for the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat, held a door to door campaign in Chappal Bazaar and Amberpet. He also attended group meetings and met with the residents there in addition to holding padayatra in these areas.



He also met the ones operating commercial establishments in these areas in addition to residents and took a stock of their grievances. He was accompanied by Congress MLC Balmoori Venkat and party workers. Nagender campaigned from 11 am to 2 pm on Sunday and, despite the heat, residents came out in large numbers to greet him.

The party workers along with the Lok Sabha candidate wearing Congress kandavas distributed pamphlets seeking votes in favour of the party. ‘Vote for Danama Nagender’ was printed on the pamphlets. Nagender went around the bylanes of Chappal Bazaar, Amberpet and waved his hand at the people who came out to see the padayatra and sought their votes.





