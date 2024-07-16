Dana Kishore Directs GHMC to Tackle Post-Rain Flooding and Traffic

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) principal secretary Dana Kishore held a teleconference with officials of the GHMC’s Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) on Monday and instructed them to coordinate with the traffic police, for the smooth flow of traffic and to attend to waterlogging complaints.

Officials of the EV&DM were also instructed to visit flood-affected areas and take up measures to bring back normalcy.

After Sunday’s downpour, though most of the rainwater was drained out on Monday, things did not return to normalcy at several by lanes of low lying areas that were inundated. They were filled with silt and mud till Monday afternoon and the GHMC at some places pressed into service its staff to clear it.

In addition to this, the GHMC has also initiated measures to control vector-borne diseases and seasonal diseases that are reported during the monsoon. As part of this task, the GHMC has decided to strengthen the sanitation activities and make sure there are no garbage vulnerable points and garbage is picked from households. GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata on Monday in a teleconference instructed the zonal commissioner to initiate action against the drivers of swachh auto tippers who are not regularly visiting households.