Cyclone Dana to make landfall between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed on Wednesday that Cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra on the Odisha coast. This announcement has provided clarity as the storm moves closer to shore.According to IMD scientist Umashankar Das, the severe cyclonic storm is currently located about 520 km from Paradip (Odisha) and 600 km from Sagar Island (West Bengal). Das further informed that the cyclone’s maximum impact will be felt on October 24, continuing into the early hours of October 25.Coastal regions of Odisha—especially Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Ganjam, Puri, and Cuttack—are already experiencing initial rainfall, with heavier downpours expected from tomorrow onward. Fishermen have been advised to return to shore as wind speeds along the coastal belt are anticipated to rise later today."The landfall of Cyclone Dana is likely to occur near Bhitarkanika and Dhamra," Das confirmed.Bhitarkanika is located in Kendrapara district while Dharma comes under Bhadrak district in Odisha.The storm's approach has heightened concerns among the coastal communities of Odisha, which have faced severe cyclones in the past. The IMD predicts that Dana will cross the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island between the night of October 24 and the morning of October 25. During landfall, wind speeds are expected to reach 100-110 km/h, with gusts of up to 120 kilometres per hour (km/h).In addition to the heavy rainfall, the IMD has warned of a storm surge between 1.0 to 2.0 meters above the astronomical tide. This surge may inundate low-lying areas in Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore districts in Odisha, as well as East Medinipur in West Bengal, during landfall.