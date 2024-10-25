Cyberabad Police Host Open House for Students

Hyderabad: As part of Police Commemoration Week, an open house was held on Friday at the Cyberabad Parade Ground, with the aim of educating students about policing and public safety. The event was inaugurated by DCP Srujana Karnam of the women and child safety wing Cyberabad.

Addressing students, DCP Karnam emphasized the importance of excelling in school while staying informed about societal issues and understanding how the police work to keep everyone safe. She added that it was crucial for the students to know how a police station operates, and how the police maintain law and order.

About 1,200 students from schools, junior colleges, and NCC units from five zones within the Cyberabad commissionerate participated in the event.

One of the highlights of the programme was the display of the weapons that police personnel carry, including light machine guns, and bomb detection devices. Police personnel demonstrated the handling and weapons, the bomb disposal team showcased their equipment, while sniffer dogs demonstrated their ability to detect explosives through scent. In addition, a band drill was conducted, and the mounted police performed horse-riding demonstrations, enhancing the students' interactive experience.