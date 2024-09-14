Youth leading nation’s transformation: Odisha Governor Raghubar Das

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Raghubar Das on Saturday emphasised the pivotal role of youth in shaping India’s future during the 20th Annual Convocation of KIIT Deemed to be University in Bhubaneswar.

Addressing the 20th Annual Convocation of KIIT Deemed to be University, the governor highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, and predicted that India would become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030.

Das praised KIIT students for excelling in both academics and sports, particularly their participation in the Olympics, and lauded the institute’s founder Dr Achyuta Samanta for empowering marginalised communities through education.

“Youth are leading change in innovation and start-ups, turning India into one of the top three countries in the world in the startup ecosystem,” he noted, emphasising that they are creating job opportunities and shaping the country’s future.

Nobel Peace Laureate (2022) Oleksandra Matviichuk, speaking virtually, commended KIIT’s rapid rise as a prominent global institution. She praised Dr Samanta's efforts in reducing inequalities, stating, "Ordinary people can do extraordinary things.

During the event, KIIT-DU conferred Honoris Causa degrees on four distinguished personalities like Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy (medicine), Dr. Chandra Bhanu Satpathy (spiritualism), Mr. Kishor Patil (business), and Ashirbad Behera (sports). Each expressed gratitude for the honor, with Dr. Reddy calling KIIT a model for giving back to society.

A total of 7,283 students received degrees, including 5,455 Bachelors, 1,597 Masters, and 186 Ph.Ds. Dr. Samanta urged graduates to embrace risks and innovation.

KIIT Chancellor Ashok Kumar Parija praised the institution’s journey, while Vice Chancellor Prof. Saranjit Singh highlighted its academic achievements, noting the inclusion of 20 KIIT scientists in Stanford University's list of the world’s top 2 per cent scientists.

Fifty-nine students received medals for academic excellence, including Founder's Gold Medals for three outstanding performers.