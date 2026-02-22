Wounded But Unyielding: Army Dog Tyson’s Courage Turns the Tide in Kishtwar Encounter

SRINAGAR: Displaying remarkable courage under fire, an Army sniffer dog named Tyson took the first bullet during Sunday’s anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s eastern Kishtwar district, enabling security forces to pinpoint the militants’ location and ultimately neutralise two of them — including a top commander of the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit, officials said.

According to officials, the encounter erupted in the Chatroo area after joint teams of the Army, J&K Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a swift, coordinated search operation in the area around 10.30 am. As the forces closed in on a mud house tucked at the base of a forested ridge, the hiding militants opened fire, sparking a fierce gunfight. Officials said the slain JeM militant is believed to be Saifullah, a commander who had repeatedly slipped through security cordons in the past and was considered one of the outfit’s more elusive operatives.

Leading the advance was Tyson, a highly trained K9 of the 2 Para Special Forces, tasked with guiding troops toward the suspected location. As the team closed in, Tyson came under direct fire and was hit by a bullet in his leg — effectively taking the first shot of the encounter. Despite the injury, the brave canine continued to push forward, confirming the terrorists’ exact position and allowing the troops to establish decisive contact, the officials said.

They credited Tyson’s unwavering bravery as a key factor in the swift elimination of the militants. The dog was later evacuated from the encounter site and airlifted for specialised medical care. He is reported to be stable and recovering.