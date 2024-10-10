Visionary industrialist Ratan Tata left an indelible mark on our society: FM Nirmala

Expressing condolences on the demise of the doyen of Indian industry and Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said he has left an indelible mark on society."Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata, a leader par excellence, visionary industrialist, and philanthropist whose contributions have left an indelible mark on our society," Sitharaman said in a post on X.His deep resolve to innovation, ethical business practices, and social responsibility transformed industries and uplifted communities, she said."Extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. His remarkable legacy will continue to inspire generations to come," she added.Ratan Naval Tata, who died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night at the age of 86, was considered one of the world's most influential industrialists.He enjoyed a perhaps unique status -- a corporate titan who was considered a 'secular living saint' with a reputation for decency and integrity.