Visakha Museum Reopens for Visitors

Visakhapatnam: Visakha Museum, formally known as Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Museum, has reopened for visitors from Sunday.

GVMC commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma said they have reopened the museum coinciding with Indian Navy’s Milan 2024 event. Visitors can view the museum from Monday 11 a.m. onwards by purchasing tickets from the counters.

The Visakha Museum houses historical treasures and artefacts of the Kalingandhra region. Then Former AP chief minister N. Janardhana Reddy had inaugurated the museum on October 8, 1991.

The museum has many interesting pieces, including ancient armoury, crockery, coins, silk costumes, jewellery, stuffed animals, portraits, manuscripts, letters, diaries, scrapbooks, periodicals and maps. All these had been used by early settlers in the region.

Among the key pieces are warships, planes and submarines. The museum showcases a 30" searchlight reflector, which Vasco-da-Gama had used for sighting during his maiden voyage to India. There are also words of Nehru saying, "To be secure on land, we must be supreme at sea."

Visakha Museum had been temporarily closed since January 29 for renovations. It reopens from Monday on occasion of Milan 2024, which would witness thousands of footfalls.