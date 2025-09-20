UP CM Adityanath Refers To Shooter Involved In Disha Patani House-firing Case As Maareech

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday sought to equate a shooter arrested in connection with a firing incident at actor Disha Patani's house in Bareilly to "Maareech", a demon expert in disguising himself.

Speaking at a function held at the Lok Bhawan here, Adityanath said, "A criminal involved in women-related crime came from outside (the state). He possibly entered like Maareech, but when the Uttar Pradesh Police's bullet hit him, he said he wrongly entered the state and will never show this audacity (again)."

The chief minister said this has to be done with every criminal who disturbs women safety.

One of the five shooters involved in the firing incident at Patani's ancestral house in Bareilly was arrested, along with an associate, after a police encounter on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya said the encounter took place in Bareilly and the accused, Ramanivas, sustained a bullet injury in his leg. His associate, Anil, was also arrested.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing Ramanivas lying on the ground with folded hands, telling police, "Baba ke Uttar Pradesh mein kabhi nahi aayenge sir (I will never come to Baba's Uttar Pradesh again)."

By "Baba", the accused apparently referred to Adityanath.

Police have seized a .32-bore pistol, four live cartridges and four spent shells from the accused.

During questioning, Ramanivas confessed to his involvement in the firing, Arya said.