Union Govt Blocks 28,200 Handsets, 20 Lakh Numbers Under Scrutiny

New Delhi: Acting tough on cyber frauds across the country, the government on Friday directed telecom operators to block 28,200 mobile handsets used in carrying cyber crimes, while 20 lakh mobile numbers associated with these handsets have to be re-verified. In case, the re-verification of the numbers fails, the same would be disconnected. Besides, the department of telecommunications (DoT), ministry of home affairs (MHA) and state police have joined hands to curb the misuse of telecom resources in cyber-crime and financial frauds. The move of the government aims to dismantle networks of fraudsters and protect citizens from digital threats.

Issuing an official statement, the ministry of communications said that analysis carried out by MHA and state police have revealed that 28,200 mobile handsets were misused in cyber crimes. “The DoT further analysed and found that a staggering 20-lakh numbers were used with these mobile handsets. Subsequently, the DoT issued directions to telecom service providers for pan India blocking of 28,200 mobile handsets and to carryout immediate re-verification of 20 lakh mobile connections linked to these mobile handsets and disconnect failing re-verification,” the statement said.

This is not for the first time when the DoT has stepped in to take such actions. The government has been taking such proactive measures for a long time to combat cyber crimes after having reported rampant cyber frauds across the country. “The unified approach demonstrates a shared commitment towards public safety and to safeguard the integrity of telecommunications infrastructure and ensure a secure digital environment,” the ministry said.

Even a few months ago, the government launched the digital intelligence platform (DIP) for coordination among the stakeholders to curb misuse of telecom resources in cyber-crime and financial frauds. The DIP is accessible to the stakeholders over secure connectivity and the relevant information is shared based on their respective roles. The said platform is not accessible to citizens.

The ‘Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System’ had also been set up under the ‘Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre’ by the ministry of home affairs to report financial fraud. On February 6 this year, the Lok Sabha was informed that the government had blocked 3,20,000 SIM cards and 49,000 international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) numbers reported by the police. In a reply Lok Sabha said that a total of 13 lakh cases of financial cyber fraud were reported in 2023.