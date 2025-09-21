Uncertainty Over Chhattisgarh’s Next Chief Secretary

Raipur: Suspense continues over the appointment of the next chief secretary (CS) of Chhattisgarh, with the extended tenure of incumbent CS Amitabh Jain ending on September 30.

Mr. Jain, who was scheduled to retire on June 30, received a three-month extension, which many in bureaucratic circles attribute to the state government’s inability to find a successor acceptable to both Raipur and New Delhi.

Sources said a powerful lobby comprising a senior minister in the Vishnu Deo Sai government, along with select bureaucrats and IPS officers, has been pushing for a candidate of its choice. The group reportedly opposes appointing either of the two senior-most IAS officers, fearing it could trigger a power struggle within the state bureaucracy.

Adding intrigue, 1994-batch IAS officer Vikas Sheel — currently on Central deputation as executive director at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Manila — has emerged as a contender after the Centre decided to recall him. His possible appointment, however, would mean superseding five senior IAS officers, raising concerns of unrest in the state cadre.

Other contenders for the top post include 1991-batch officer Renu G Pillay, 1992-batch officer Subrat Sahoo, 1993-batch officer Amit Agrawal, and 1994-batch officers Richa Sharma and Niddhi Chabbar.