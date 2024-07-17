TISS Teachers Association alleges institution misrepresenting current crisis

Mumbai: Non-renewal of contracts of 55 teaching and 60 non-teaching staff led to a backlash on the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

The TISS Teachers Association has condemned the institute's administration for representing the current crisis.

On July 10, TISS issued a statement alleging that some faculty members and students had exploited the transition at the institute from being governed by the House of Tatas to being wholly managed by the central government and were trying to spread misinformation.

Last month, TISS issued notice to 55 faculty and 60 non-teaching staff on renewal of their contracts but withdrew it later after a backlash.

The TISSTA said that the association condemns the press note released by TISS administration on July 10 for its misrepresentation of the current crisis confronting the university and also trying to mislead the students, media and public.

The July 10 statement said that the said teaching and non-teaching staff were appointed under projects funded by the TET on a contractual basis. The TET programme ended on March 30, 2024, and the staff that would be affected were made aware of the discontinuation of their services.

"TISS paid their salaries for April and May 2024 out of humanitarian concern, borrowing from reserve funds. Even then, some faculty members and miscreants have misled the media to tarnish the Institute's image," the July 10 statement said.

TISS' discussion with TET assured resources will be made available to resolve the issue, with funding secured until December 2024.

Reacting to it, TISSTA said that university has taken full-time responsibilities of campuses, schools and other learning centres, which recruit contractual staff.